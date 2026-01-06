Chaos erupted near the Houses of Parliament on Saturday night when streamer Krimoe was spotted on camera allegedly carrying a firearm. Police swooped on the group after an officer was heard urgently asking, “Has someone here got a gun?” with a sharp warning: “No f***ing about.”

Krimoe’s Shock Stunt Caught on Live Stream

During the live broadcast, Krimoe waved what appeared to be a gun, shouting “bang, bang, bang” and “shoot the ops.” However, authorities later believed the firearm to be an imitation BB gun.

Mass Arrest Near Big Ben

Police arrested a total of 13 men suspected of carrying imitation firearms in public. All have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police Statement on Westminster Incident

“Police were called at 10.50pm on Saturday, January 3 close to Westminster Bridge following reports of a group of men carrying a firearm. Officers attended quickly and arrested 13 men on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place. They have since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.”

The dramatic footage has gone viral, sparking debate about the dangers of streaming provocations in the UK compared to the US. One viewer lamented, “Streaming in the UK is different from streaming in US.”