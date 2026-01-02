Two Albanian nationals remanded over fatal hit-and-run that killed pensioner in Gillingham

Two Albanian nationals have appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court charged in connection with a horrific hit-and-run collision in Gillingham that claimed the life of an elderly man.

The defendants appeared before District Judge Stephen Leake and were both remanded into custody. The case has been sent to Maidstone Crown Court, where it will be heard later this month on 23th January 2026.

Charges

Albert Matraxhiu , 28, of Edgware, is charged with: Death by dangerous driving Failing to stop after a road traffic collision Driving without insurance Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence Perverting the course of justice Failing to report Collision



Erald Paci , 29, of Chatham, is charged with: Perverting the course of justice Criminal damage to a police cell



Deadly crash on the A289 Gads Hill

The fatal collision occurred at around 12.10pm on Monday, 29 December 2025, on the A289 Gads Hill. A grey Mercedes estate struck Thomas Wallace, an 89-year-old local resident.

Police later found the Mercedes abandoned on Eastcourt Lane, with its occupants having fled on foot.

Emergency services attended the scene, but despite treatment from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, Mr Wallace was pronounced dead at the location.

Court appearances

On 1 January 2026, Matraxhiu was formally charged with death by dangerous driving and related offences. Paci was charged with perverting the course of justice and criminal damage.

Both men are due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court later this year.

Police appeal

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference EW/LB/093/25. Footage can also be uploaded via the Kent Police online portal.