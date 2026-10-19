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ANIMAL ABUSE Kent man admits to sexually abusing pony at Sevenoaks riding school

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A 35-year-old man has admitted sexually abusing a pony after entering a riding school in Sevenoaks during the night.

Aaron Maybank, of Snodland, pleaded guilty to sexual penetration by a person with a living animal at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 13 October.

The offence took place at Bradbourne Riding and Driving Centre on 5 July and was captured on CCTV installed by staff who had become concerned about activity at the stables.

Police subsequently arrested and charged Maybank after the footage captured the incident.

CCTV captured offence

The court heard that staff had installed cameras after suspecting something was happening to the animals.

Prosecutor Roisin Massey said Maybank had displayed “concerning behaviour” over a period of three months, with earlier visits to the riding school on 9 April, 14 May and 15 June.

Those visits preceded the July incident recorded by the cameras.

Maybank reportedly told police he had “no idea why he did it”.

Sentencing decision deferred

Defence solicitor Andrew Main requested an adjournment to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Magistrates ordered an all-options report before deciding the appropriate sentence.

Maybank has not yet been sentenced. The court retained the case but indicated it could be referred to the Crown Court for sentencing if necessary.

He was released on bail and is due to return to Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.

The case remains ongoing.

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