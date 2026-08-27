Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

DROVE AT PEOPLE Man jailed after deliberately driving car at casino staff and customers in Bradford

Man jailed after deliberately driving car at casino staff and customers in Bradford

A man who used a car as a weapon and deliberately drove towards people outside a Bradford casino has been jailed.

Nadeem Khan, 49, of no fixed abode, drove a Nissan Juke onto the pavement outside the casino on Bolton Road on May 11.

Khan drove at speed towards staff and customers, hitting bollards as he attempted to cause them serious harm.

Police said the attack was carried out in retaliation after Khan had been banned from the casino.

Khan admitted four counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

He appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Monday, August 24, where he was sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison.

Khan was also disqualified from driving for four years and 11 months.

Detective Constable Samuel Wilkinson, of Bradford CID, said: “Khan’s actions were extremely dangerous and reckless and could have had fatal consequences.

“He used the car as a weapon in retaliation for being banned from the casino.

“The incident has had a massive impact on the lives of the victims who should never have been subjected to this careless and selfish attack.

“We welcome the sentence and driving ban the courts have imposed.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Motorcyclist airlifted to London hospital after serious A26 crash near Maidstone

AIR AMBULANCE Motorcyclist airlifted to London hospital after serious A26 crash near Maidstone

UK News
Canterbury child sex offender jailed for six years after abuse of two children

PREDATORY OFFENDER Canterbury child sex offender jailed for six years after abuse of two children

Court News, UK News
RAC patrol worker sacked after stopping to greet Raise the Colours figure while heading to breakdown

RAISING THE COLOURS RAC patrol worker sacked after stopping to greet Raise the Colours figure while heading to breakdown

UK News
White Golf R stolen after burglars break into Salisbury home and take keys

CAR THEFT White Golf R stolen after burglars break into Salisbury home and take keys

UK News
Man arrested and power tools recovered after reports of suspicious activity in Gravesend

ARREST MADE Man arrested and power tools recovered after reports of suspicious activity in Gravesend

Crime, UK News
CCTV released in urgent hunt for man after multiple sexual assaults on trains

MANHUNT LAUNCHED CCTV released in urgent hunt for man after multiple sexual assaults on trains

UK News
Joiner caught wearing homeowner’s underwear after raiding bedroom while working at property

UNDERWEAR RECOVERED Joiner caught wearing homeowner’s underwear after raiding bedroom while working at property

UK News
Uncle of A66 crash victim was jailed for 100mph wrong-way police chase on same road

CRIMNAL AND FOUL Uncle of A66 crash victim was jailed for 100mph wrong-way police chase on same road

Court News, UK News
Former soldier accused of killing great-grandmother during violent Finsbury Park home break-in

TRIBUTES PAID TO ROSE Former soldier accused of killing great-grandmother during violent Finsbury Park home break-in

UK News
Boy, 13, among nine arrested after alleged aggravated burglary at Croydon car wash

POLICE LOCKDOWN Boy, 13, among nine arrested after alleged aggravated burglary at Croydon car wash

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre named as David Wynter as boy, 15, arrested

VICTIM NAMED Teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre named as David Wynter as boy, 15, arrested

Crime, UK News
Traffic and travel updates across London, Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire

LIVE Traffic and travel updates across London, Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire

UK News
Huge Mitcham grassfire sees 125 firefighters deployed as residents told to shut windows

MAJOR BLAZE Huge Mitcham grassfire sees 125 firefighters deployed as residents told to shut windows

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police release image after report of indecent act on Ramsgate Beach

FLASHER PROBE Police release image after report of indecent act on Ramsgate Beach

UK News
Man in his 60s fighting for life after assault in Islington as major road closed

FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE Man in his 60s fighting for life after assault in Islington as major road closed

Travel News, UK News
Major road, rail and airport disruption across the South East

LIVE UPDATES Major road, rail and airport disruption across the South East

Travel News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Sky News forced to cut A66 inquest report after protester shouts ‘police killed them’

GHOUL PROTEST Sky News forced to cut A66 inquest report after protester shouts ‘police killed them’

UK News
Paramedic struck off after admitting child sex offences

CHILD SEX ATTACK Paramedic struck off after admitting child sex offences

Crime, UK News
Heartbreaking tributes to girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire as murder investigation continues

TWO ARRESTED Heartbreaking tributes to girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire as murder investigation continues

Crime, UK News
Watch Live