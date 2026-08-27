Man jailed after deliberately driving car at casino staff and customers in Bradford

A man who used a car as a weapon and deliberately drove towards people outside a Bradford casino has been jailed.

Nadeem Khan, 49, of no fixed abode, drove a Nissan Juke onto the pavement outside the casino on Bolton Road on May 11.

Khan drove at speed towards staff and customers, hitting bollards as he attempted to cause them serious harm.

Police said the attack was carried out in retaliation after Khan had been banned from the casino.

Khan admitted four counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

He appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Monday, August 24, where he was sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison.

Khan was also disqualified from driving for four years and 11 months.

Detective Constable Samuel Wilkinson, of Bradford CID, said: “Khan’s actions were extremely dangerous and reckless and could have had fatal consequences.

“He used the car as a weapon in retaliation for being banned from the casino.

“The incident has had a massive impact on the lives of the victims who should never have been subjected to this careless and selfish attack.

“We welcome the sentence and driving ban the courts have imposed.”