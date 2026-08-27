Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

FIRST PICTURE 15-year-old boy charged with murder after David Wynter stabbed at Brent Civic Centre

15-year-old boy charged with murder after David Wynter stabbed at Brent Civic Centre

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of teenager David Wynter at Brent Civic Centre in Wembley.

Police launched a murder investigation after emergency services were called to the civic centre on Engineers Way at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 25.

Officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics found a teenage boy suffering from stab wounds.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but police have named the victim as 17-year-old David Wynter. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on the day of the stabbing.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Thursday, August 27, that the teenager had now been charged with murder.

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, August 28.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 4032/25AUG.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Motorcyclist airlifted to London hospital after serious A26 crash near Maidstone

AIR AMBULANCE Motorcyclist airlifted to London hospital after serious A26 crash near Maidstone

UK News
Canterbury child sex offender jailed for six years after abuse of two children

PREDATORY OFFENDER Canterbury child sex offender jailed for six years after abuse of two children

Court News, UK News
RAC patrol worker sacked after stopping to greet Raise the Colours figure while heading to breakdown

RAISING THE COLOURS RAC patrol worker sacked after stopping to greet Raise the Colours figure while heading to breakdown

UK News
White Golf R stolen after burglars break into Salisbury home and take keys

CAR THEFT White Golf R stolen after burglars break into Salisbury home and take keys

UK News
Man arrested and power tools recovered after reports of suspicious activity in Gravesend

ARREST MADE Man arrested and power tools recovered after reports of suspicious activity in Gravesend

Crime, UK News
CCTV released in urgent hunt for man after multiple sexual assaults on trains

MANHUNT LAUNCHED CCTV released in urgent hunt for man after multiple sexual assaults on trains

UK News
Joiner caught wearing homeowner’s underwear after raiding bedroom while working at property

UNDERWEAR RECOVERED Joiner caught wearing homeowner’s underwear after raiding bedroom while working at property

UK News
Uncle of A66 crash victim was jailed for 100mph wrong-way police chase on same road

CRIMNAL AND FOUL Uncle of A66 crash victim was jailed for 100mph wrong-way police chase on same road

Court News, UK News
Former soldier accused of killing great-grandmother during violent Finsbury Park home break-in

TRIBUTES PAID TO ROSE Former soldier accused of killing great-grandmother during violent Finsbury Park home break-in

UK News
Boy, 13, among nine arrested after alleged aggravated burglary at Croydon car wash

POLICE LOCKDOWN Boy, 13, among nine arrested after alleged aggravated burglary at Croydon car wash

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre named as David Wynter as boy, 15, arrested

VICTIM NAMED Teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre named as David Wynter as boy, 15, arrested

Crime, UK News
Traffic and travel updates across London, Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire

LIVE Traffic and travel updates across London, Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire

UK News
Huge Mitcham grassfire sees 125 firefighters deployed as residents told to shut windows

MAJOR BLAZE Huge Mitcham grassfire sees 125 firefighters deployed as residents told to shut windows

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police release image after report of indecent act on Ramsgate Beach

FLASHER PROBE Police release image after report of indecent act on Ramsgate Beach

UK News
Man in his 60s fighting for life after assault in Islington as major road closed

FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE Man in his 60s fighting for life after assault in Islington as major road closed

Travel News, UK News
Major road, rail and airport disruption across the South East

LIVE UPDATES Major road, rail and airport disruption across the South East

Travel News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Sky News forced to cut A66 inquest report after protester shouts ‘police killed them’

GHOUL PROTEST Sky News forced to cut A66 inquest report after protester shouts ‘police killed them’

UK News
Paramedic struck off after admitting child sex offences

CHILD SEX ATTACK Paramedic struck off after admitting child sex offences

Crime, UK News
Heartbreaking tributes to girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire as murder investigation continues

TWO ARRESTED Heartbreaking tributes to girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire as murder investigation continues

Crime, UK News
Watch Live