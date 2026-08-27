15-year-old boy charged with murder after David Wynter stabbed at Brent Civic Centre

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of teenager David Wynter at Brent Civic Centre in Wembley.

Police launched a murder investigation after emergency services were called to the civic centre on Engineers Way at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 25.

Officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics found a teenage boy suffering from stab wounds.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but police have named the victim as 17-year-old David Wynter. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on the day of the stabbing.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Thursday, August 27, that the teenager had now been charged with murder.

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, August 28.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 4032/25AUG.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.