Boy, 13, among nine arrested after alleged aggravated burglary at Croydon car wash

A 13-year-old boy is among nine people arrested following an alleged aggravated burglary at a car wash in south London.

Police were called to a business premises on Beddington Lane, Sutton, at around 2.45am on Monday, August 24, following reports of an aggravated burglary in progress.

Nine males, aged between 13 and 21, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 21-year-old man was additionally arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

All nine suspects have since been released on bail while Metropolitan Police enquiries continue.

A police cordon remained around the premises for more than two days as officers carried out their investigation.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary at 2.45am on Monday, August 24 at a business premises on Beddington Lane, Sutton.

“Nine males, aged between 13 and 21, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon. One of the men, aged 21, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

“They have all since been bailed, pending further police enquiries. No injuries were reported. A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 697/24AUG.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.