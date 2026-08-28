Man charged with murder after fatal disturbance at Salford home

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man at a property in Salford.

Emergency services were called to Kempster Gardens at around 5.20am on August 12 following reports of a disturbance.

Greater Manchester Police said officers attending the address found a man in his 30s with fatal injuries.

Despite the emergency response, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murder charge

Gabriel Joao Gurney Sacuitti, 37, of Coalville, Leicestershire, has now been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, with officers gathering evidence and speaking to potential witnesses.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.