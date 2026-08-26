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WATCHDOG PROBE Watchdog to examine Hampshire Police handling of violent incidents after fatal stabbing of student Henry Nowak

Watchdog to examine Hampshire Police handling of violent incidents after fatal stabbing of student Henry Nowak

A major inspection of how Hampshire Police responds to violent incidents has been ordered following the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old university student Henry Nowak in Southampton.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) will examine the force’s procedures, training and decision-making when responding to serious violence.

Henry, a first-year University of Southampton student from Essex, was fatally stabbed in the city last December.

Vickrum Digwa was subsequently convicted of his murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years.

During the criminal case, Digwa claimed he had been racially attacked — an allegation rejected by the court.

The police response to the stabbing subsequently attracted significant controversy after officers arriving at the scene handcuffed Henry as he lay seriously injured, having initially acted on information provided by Digwa.

Footage of the police response was widely circulated and prompted questions about how officers identify victims and suspects during fast-moving and potentially life-threatening incidents.

Full review of police response

HMICFRS will now examine the entire chain of Hampshire Police’s response to violent incidents — beginning with calls received by the control room and continuing through dispatch and the actions of frontline officers.

Inspectors are expected to consider how officers and staff are trained to make impartial and bias-free decisions, correctly identify victims and recognise circumstances where urgent medical intervention must take priority.

The inspection was formally requested by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones.

She said Henry’s family “deserve answers” and that communities need reassurance that officers are provided with the appropriate information, training and support to make critical decisions during emergencies.

The wider inspection will be separate from the investigation into the individual officers who attended the scene of Henry’s stabbing.

Their conduct is already being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The Police and Crime Commissioner’s office said the scope of the HMICFRS inspection has been designed to ensure it does not interfere with any ongoing legal or disciplinary proceedings.

The findings could result in recommendations for changes to Hampshire Police’s training, control-room procedures and frontline response to serious violent incidents.

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