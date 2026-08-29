Missing Cannock man found dead following search on Cannock Chase

A man who had been reported missing from Cannock has sadly been found dead following an extensive search on Cannock Chase.

Alex, 33, was reported missing on Saturday, August 22, prompting a search involving specialist police search officers and volunteers from search and rescue teams.

Detectives and other Staffordshire Police officers also supported efforts to locate him.

Police confirmed Alex was found on Cannock Chase on Friday, August 28.

Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Staffordshire Police said Alex’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for HM Coroner.

The force thanked everyone who provided information during the search and those who shared appeals to help locate him.

Police also offered their condolences to Alex’s family and asked that their privacy is respected while they grieve.