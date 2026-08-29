Watch Live
  • Home
  • Missing Persons - UK News

TRAGEDY END Missing Cannock man found dead following search on Cannock Chase

Missing Cannock man found dead following search on Cannock Chase

A man who had been reported missing from Cannock has sadly been found dead following an extensive search on Cannock Chase.

Alex, 33, was reported missing on Saturday, August 22, prompting a search involving specialist police search officers and volunteers from search and rescue teams.

Detectives and other Staffordshire Police officers also supported efforts to locate him.

Police confirmed Alex was found on Cannock Chase on Friday, August 28.

Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Staffordshire Police said Alex’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for HM Coroner.

The force thanked everyone who provided information during the search and those who shared appeals to help locate him.

Police also offered their condolences to Alex’s family and asked that their privacy is respected while they grieve.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Four admit to arson attack that destroyed Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green

AMBULANCE ATTACK Four admit to arson attack that destroyed Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green

UK News
Three men injured in ‘unknown substance’ attack near Ladbroke Grove station

NOTTING HILL ATTACK Three men injured in ‘unknown substance’ attack near Ladbroke Grove station

UK News
Broadstairs drug dealer jailed after police find £240,000 of cocaine beside his bed

POLICE DRUGS FIND Broadstairs drug dealer jailed after police find £240,000 of cocaine beside his bed

Court News, Crime, UK News
Builder faces sentencing after admitting gross negligence manslaughter over worker’s death

WORKER KILLED Builder faces sentencing after admitting gross negligence manslaughter over worker’s death

Crime, UK News
Police release images of man after late-night incident in Plymouth city centre

MANHUNT Police release images of man after late-night incident in Plymouth city centre

UK News
Drugs seized and two arrested as police execute warrants near Truro

DRUGS CRACKDOWN Drugs seized and two arrested as police execute warrants near Truro

Crime, UK News
CCTV appeal after woman raped in Covent Garden doorway

MANHUNT CCTV appeal after woman raped in Covent Garden doorway

Crime, UK News
PC Andrew Harper’s killers blocked from early release after Government changes rules

RULE CHANGE PC Andrew Harper’s killers blocked from early release after Government changes rules

UK News
Man jailed after throwing £12,000 drug package over HMP Hull prison wall

CCTV HELP Man jailed after throwing £12,000 drug package over HMP Hull prison wall

Court News, UK News
Factory worker jailed after £1m arson attack on Leicester tissue plant

FACTORY ARSONIST Factory worker jailed after £1m arson attack on Leicester tissue plant

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Doctor who removed women’s ovaries without consent to face fresh tribunal after High Court challenge

JOIN THE GYM Doctor who removed women’s ovaries without consent to face fresh tribunal after High Court challenge

UK News
Big Church Festival cancelled after ‘serious incident’ leaves six people receiving treatment

SERIOUS INCIDENT Big Church Festival cancelled after ‘serious incident’ leaves six people receiving treatment

UK News
Major delays on M4, M25 and A2 as rail and ferry disruption hits

BANK HOLDAY TRAVEL Major delays on M4, M25 and A2 as rail and ferry disruption hits

Travel News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Balaclava gang chased man on e-bikes before savage machete attack in Leigh

EBIKE CHASE Balaclava gang chased man on e-bikes before savage machete attack in Leigh

UK News
Man charged with murder after fatal disturbance at Salford home

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after fatal disturbance at Salford home

Crime, UK News
Main Road in Biggin Hill closed after serious collision as police investigate

HIT AND RUN Main Road in Biggin Hill closed after serious collision as police investigate

Travel News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Urgent search for missing 14-year-old Chippenham girl believed to be in Swindon

BRING HER HOME Urgent search for missing 14-year-old Chippenham girl believed to be in Swindon

Missing Persons, UK News
Vandals wreck three specialist school minibuses days before new term in Middlesbrough

SCUM BAGS Vandals wreck three specialist school minibuses days before new term in Middlesbrough

UK News
Urgent search for missing Hythe woman as police grow ‘increasingly concerned’

SEARCH UNDERWAY Urgent search for missing Hythe woman as police grow ‘increasingly concerned’

Missing Persons, UK News
Watch Live