Police search for missing 14-year-old Brooklyn who may have travelled to Birmingham or Derby

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 14-year-old girl missing from Winchester.

Brooklyn was last seen near the Winchester Avenue area at around 11pm on Friday, August 28.

Officers believe the teenager may have travelled away from the area and could be in Birmingham or Derby.

Brooklyn is described as white, approximately 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build, with long dark brown hair.

She may be wearing a tracksuit.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Brooklyn since she disappeared, or who has information about her current whereabouts, to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information should call 999, quoting incident number 44260421595.