Urgent appeal to find missing Canterbury man Steven Kent

Kent Police has launched an appeal for information to help locate a 52-year-old man reported missing from Canterbury.

Steven Kent was last seen at his home in the Harbledown area during the early hours of Friday, August 28, 2026.

Police are asking members of the public to look out for Steven and report any information that could help officers establish his whereabouts.

Steven is described as being approximately 6ft 2in tall, with receding grey hair and glasses.

When he was last seen, he may have been wearing a dark jacket, white trousers and light-coloured trainers with dark laces.

He is also believed to have been carrying several items, including a bag.

Anyone with critical information about Steven’s current whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 28-1003.

Other information can be reported to Kent Police by calling 101.