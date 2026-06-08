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FATAL STABBING 16-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Reading Stabbing Death

16-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Reading Stabbing Death

A 16-year-old boy from Reading has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon following the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Muhammad “Noor” Majid Butt in Lower Earley. The teenager appeared at Reading Crown Court on Monday, 8 June 2026, where a plea and trial preparation hearing took place. He remains remanded in youth detention ahead of a provisional trial date set for 23 November 2026.

Fatal Stabbing Details

The attack happened on the afternoon of Saturday, 23 May 2026. Emergency services were called at around 16:25 BST to an alleyway between Cutbush Lane and Kensington Close in Lower Earley. Officers and medical staff found Mr Butt with a single stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital but tragically died shortly after arrival.

Teen Charged And Court Appearance

The suspect’s identity is legally protected due to his age. He faces one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife. Four other teenage boys were also arrested during the investigation: three on suspicion of murder and one on suspicion of assisting an offender. All four have since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Ongoing Police Inquiry

Investigations into the fatal stabbing remain active, with officers following multiple lines of inquiry. The police continue to appeal for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant knowledge.

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Topics :Crime

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