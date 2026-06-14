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WOUNDING CHARGES Abdulwasi Ahmadi Charged After Centenary Square Birmingham Attack

Abdulwasi Ahmadi Charged After Centenary Square Birmingham Attack

Abdulwasi Ahmadi, 22, has been charged with wounding with intent and causing actual bodily harm after an attack in Birmingham’s Centenary Square on Thursday 11 June. West Midlands Police were called around 2.30pm when two men in their 20s were found injured. Ahmadi has been remanded in custody and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 15 June. A second 21-year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Serious Injuries Reported

One victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised, though his condition is now stable. The other man received less severe hand injuries and did not require extended treatment.

Ahmadi Attack

West Midlands Police are continuing their investigation and appealing for witnesses to come forward, aiming to establish the full circumstances of the attack.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Abdulwasi Ahmadi is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 15 June to face charges. The 21-year-old suspect remains on bail as inquiries continue.

Increased Community Patrols

Following the incident, police have stepped up patrols around Centenary Square, urging the public to stay alert and report any information.

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Topics :Crime

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