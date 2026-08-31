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ARSON ATTACK Arsonist set his own hand on fire, torching family’s cars before 100mph police chase

Arsonist set his own hand on fire, torching family’s cars before 100mph police chase

A man who set his own hand alight while torching two cars on a family’s driveway before leading police on a high-speed chase has been jailed for more than five years.

Krzysztof Orzechowski, 32, poured fuel over two vehicles outside a home on Stoke Road, Slough, shortly before 4am on 9 March.

CCTV captured Orzechowski crouching between the vehicles before setting them alight.

Flames rapidly engulfed both cars and spread towards the property, forcing the family, including children, to evacuate their home.

Footage showed Orzechowski running from the scene while frantically shaking his right hand, which had caught fire during the attack.

Nobody was physically injured, but the blaze caused significant damage and left the family fearful in their own home.

In a victim impact statement, the family said: “This incident did not just damage property: it damaged our sense of safety; it damaged our mental health; it changed how we live and how we feel in our own home.”

 

 

100mph attempt to escape police

Six days after the arson, Orzechowski was spotted driving and failed to stop for police.

During the pursuit, he reached speeds of up to 100mph on rural roads, recklessly overtaking other motorists as he attempted to escape officers.

The pursuit ended when he lost control while negotiating a corner at high speed and crashed. He was arrested at the scene.

Orzechowski subsequently pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to arson with intent to endanger life and dangerous driving.

He also admitted possession of cocaine and cannabis.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to five years and seven months in prison, with an extended licence period of three years.

Orzechowski was also disqualified from driving for a year following his release and ordered to pay a £228 surcharge.

‘Dangerous offender and a risk to the public’

Detective Constable Chloe Winchcombe, of Thames Valley Police, said: “Krzysztof Orzechowski is a dangerous offender and a risk to the public.

“It is incredibly fortunate that no one was hurt after he set fire to two cars in the middle of the night and then drove at high speeds in a futile attempt to evade arrest.”

Thames Valley Police said a separate investigation into the arson remains ongoing, with another 32-year-old man currently on bail.

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