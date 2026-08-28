Balaclava gang chased man on e-bikes before savage machete attack in Leigh

A masked robber who helped chase down a man before he was repeatedly attacked with a machete for his electric bike has been jailed for ten years.

The victim was targeted by a group of balaclava-clad offenders in Leigh, Greater Manchester, who pursued him through the town in an attempt to steal his Surron electric bike.

Greater Manchester Police described the violence that followed as a “horrific attack”.

Footage captured the victim attempting to escape by riding home before he crashed into a brick wall.

One of the attackers could be heard shouting “grab him now” before the victim was punched to the ground.

Another member of the group then produced a machete and repeatedly struck the man as he desperately tried to hold onto his bike.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including a severe laceration to his thumb and cuts to his face.

The gang eventually took the Surron and fled.

Police link attacker to string of offences

Detectives subsequently identified Kade Cox, 20, as one of those involved.

Greater Manchester Police linked Cox to three other incidents between April and July 2025 involving the theft or attempted theft of motorbikes and electric bikes.

Investigators used CCTV, telecommunications evidence, social-media analysis and mobile-phone data to build the case against him.

Cox pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary with intent to steal and two counts of burglary.

He has now been sentenced to ten years in prison.

PC Richard Kelsall, from Wigan’s neighbourhood team, said: “This was a horrific attack which left a victim with significant injuries.

“Kade Cox, alongside two others, looked to incite fear and violence through any means possible just so they could steal an electric bike.”

He also praised the victim for supporting the investigation through to sentencing, adding that the sentence demonstrated the force’s determination to pursue violent offenders targeting local communities.