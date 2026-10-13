Body found in search for missing 70-year-old man from Minster

Police searching for a missing 70-year-old man from Minster, near Ramsgate, have recovered a body.

Kent Police officers attended Minster Marshes on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 13, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of missing man Peter Holden, 70, has been informed.

Mr Holden had been reported missing after he was last seen in the Marsh Farm Road area of Minster at around midday on Friday, October 9.

Police had issued an appeal for information amid concerns for his welfare.

Kent Police said the death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.