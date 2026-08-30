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E SCOOTER Boy, 11, seriously injured after falling from e-scooter in Bradford

Boy, 11, seriously injured after falling from e-scooter in Bradford

An 11-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after falling from an e-scooter in Bradford.

The incident happened on Barkerend Road at around 8.10pm on Wednesday.

Police said the boy was travelling downhill towards Bradford city centre when he came off the e-scooter close to the junction with Hendford Drive.

Emergency services attended and the 11-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The boy was the sole rider of the e-scooter at the time of the incident but was travelling with two other males who were also riding an e-scooter.

West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit has launched an appeal for witnesses as officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators want to speak to anyone who witnessed the boy coming off the scooter or who saw the group in the moments leading up to the incident.

Police are also particularly interested in tracing anyone who saw the e-scooter being removed from the scene afterwards or who may have footage showing it being taken away.

Anyone with CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone or other footage which could assist the investigation is being urged to contact West Yorkshire Police.

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