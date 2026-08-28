Main Road in Biggin Hill closed after serious collision as police investigate

A major road through Biggin Hill has been closed following a serious collision, with police understood to be carrying out an investigation at the scene.

The incident is reported to have happened on Main Road, with motorists encountering significant disruption and diversions through the area.

Local residents have reported that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and that the road was subsequently closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

There are also unconfirmed reports circulating locally that a van driver was arrested following the collision.

One person claiming to have spoken to a witness said the incident began after a van and another vehicle collided, before a man got out of his vehicle and approached the van. Further claims about exactly what happened afterwards have not been confirmed by police.

Others have described the incident as a hit-and-run and claimed the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries.

UKNIP has not been able to independently confirm those claims, and no police statement confirming a death has been located at this stage.

The circumstances of the collision therefore remain unclear.

Drivers are advised to avoid Main Road and allow additional travelling time while the emergency response and any subsequent investigation continue.

UKNIP has approached the Metropolitan Police for confirmed details and will update this story when further information becomes available.