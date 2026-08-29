Man fighting for life after serious assault in Stratford as police appeal for witnesses

A man remains in a life-threatening condition following a serious assault in Stratford, east London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at around 9.15pm on Saturday, August 22, following reports of an assault on Penny Brookes Street.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a man in his 30s suffering from severe injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where police say he remains in a life-threatening condition.

The suspects had left the area before officers arrived and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Justina Rackauskaite, who is leading the investigation, said: “A man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries following this assault, and our investigation is progressing at pace to establish the circumstances leading up to this incident.

“We have conducted a range of enquiries and are now appealing for the public’s help. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Penny Brookes Street area that evening and may have seen something.

“I would also urge anyone with CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries, to contact us. Every piece of information helps with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting CAD 3842/28AUG.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.