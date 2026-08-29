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MASSIVE AIR SEARCH French fishing vessel sinks with five people on board as huge search launched off Plymouth

French fishing vessel sinks with five people on board as huge search launched off Plymouth

A major search and rescue operation is continuing in the English Channel tonight after a French fishing vessel reportedly sank with five people on board.

HM Coastguard confirmed it is coordinating an emergency response south-west of Eddystone Lighthouse, off the Devon and Cornwall coast, after receiving a report of a vessel in distress shortly after 6pm on Saturday, August 29.

A Coastguard rescue helicopter and fixed-wing search aircraft were deployed, while RNLI lifeboats from Plymouth and Falmouth were launched.

Numerous other vessels in the area have also joined the operation.

It has since been reported that the vessel involved is a French fishing boat which has sunk, although HM Coastguard’s initial public statement confirmed only that a vessel carrying five people was in distress.

Massive air and sea search continues

The operation has grown considerably during the evening, with more than 15 vessels reported to be assisting the search alongside Coastguard aircraft.

A French naval vessel, FS Garonne, has also reportedly been deployed from HMNB Devonport to join the operation.

The Newquay-based Coastguard rescue helicopter temporarily returned to Newquay Airport to refuel before heading back towards the search area.

A further search and rescue aircraft was also reported to be travelling from Humberside Airport to reinforce the operation as the search continued into the night.

The French Embassy is aware of the incident and is reported to be liaising with the families of those affected.

HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the response to a report of a vessel in distress with five people on board, South West of Eddystone Lighthouse.

“The report was received just after 6pm on 29 August.

“A coastguard rescue helicopter and a fixed wing aircraft have been sent, together with RNLI lifeboats from Falmouth and Plymouth. Local vessels are also assisting.

“The incident is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.”

The condition and whereabouts of the five people on board have not yet been officially confirmed.

The search remains ongoing and UKNIP will provide further updates as information is confirmed.

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