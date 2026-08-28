Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRIAL UPDATE Jury hears three girls were ‘passed around for sex’ in alleged Rochdale grooming and abuse

Jury hears three girls were ‘passed around for sex’ in alleged Rochdale grooming and abuse

A jury has heard allegations that three vulnerable girls were groomed, manipulated and subjected to years of sexual abuse by a group of men in Rochdale.

Six men are standing trial at Minshull Street Crown Court, where prosecutors allege the girls were “passed around for sex” and treated in “the most humiliating and degrading way imaginable”.

The allegations span from the late 1980s through to the mid-2000s.

Tahir Rashid, Mohammed Saleem, Sucklane Shah, Amjad Mahmood, Iftaq Hussain and Arshad Mohammed deny the charges against them.

The three complainants are referred to as Girl A, Girl B and Girl C and cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Prosecutors allege girls were targeted from age 12

The court heard Girl C was 12 when she moved to Rochdale in the late 1980s and encountered Rashid, who prosecutor Rossano Scamardella KC described as the “undoubted ringleader”.

Rashid, who was 19 at the time, is alleged to have given the child gifts and money before taking her to flats and houses where prosecutors say he raped and sexually assaulted her.

The prosecution alleges he was physically rough with the girl and held her down during some of the attacks.

Jurors heard that the alleged abuse of Girls A and B also began when they were around 12 or 13.

Both were described as vulnerable children who experienced chaotic home lives and poor school attendance.

Scamardella told the jury they were “easy prey for men with an unhealthy interest in having sex with children”.

‘Abused, degraded and discarded’

Prosecutors allege the defendants drove the girls between different locations and provided them with alcohol, cigarettes and places to stay while creating a false sense of belonging.

The court heard allegations that the children were passed between different men and, on occasions, sexually assaulted by multiple men during the same day.

Some of the alleged offences are said to have taken place in flats, cars, car parks, alleyways and disused warehouses.

Girl A told police that she would sometimes be speaking to one man on the telephone while other men waited on hold.

The prosecution said the girls were “abused, degraded and discarded” and argued that any apparent agreement to sexual activity should not be regarded as genuine consent.

Six men deny charges

Rashid faces 12 counts of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and assault by penetration relating to the three complainants.

Saleem faces eight counts of rape against Girl A, while Shah faces two counts of rape against her.

Arshad Mohammed faces four counts of rape and assault by penetration involving Girls A and B, while Hussain faces three counts of rape against Girl A.

Mahmood faces 11 counts including rape, indecency with a child, assault by penetration and indecent assault involving Girls A and B.

The jury has been told Mahmood is not present in the dock and is receiving treatment abroad for what was described in court as a “complex psychiatric illness”. Jurors have been directed to determine whether he committed the alleged acts despite his being medically unfit to participate in the proceedings.

All six defendants deny the allegations against them. The trial continues.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man jailed after throwing £12,000 drug package over HMP Hull prison wall

CCTV HELP Man jailed after throwing £12,000 drug package over HMP Hull prison wall

Court News, UK News
Factory worker jailed after £1m arson attack on Leicester tissue plant

FACTORY ARSONIST Factory worker jailed after £1m arson attack on Leicester tissue plant

Court News, UK News
Self-proclaimed misogynist handed five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order

JAIL TIME Self-proclaimed misogynist handed five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order

UK News
Young people can report crime 100% anonymously

FEARLESS Young people can report crime 100% anonymously

UK News
Accidents, closures and rail delays across the South East

TRAVEL LIVE UPDATES Accidents, closures and rail delays across the South East

UK News
Cars torched and farmland torn up at vigil for A66 crash victim

TWISTED VIGIL TRIBUTE Cars torched and farmland torn up at vigil for A66 crash victim

UK News
Met Police officer charged with three counts of rape

RAPE CHARGES Met Police officer charged with three counts of rape

Crime, UK News
Man jailed over Islamophobic death threats to Manchester mosques after synagogue attack

HATE ATTACK Man jailed over Islamophobic death threats to Manchester mosques after synagogue attack

Court News, UK News
Urgent witness appeal after 13-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted on train

TEEN TRAIN ATTACK Urgent witness appeal after 13-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted on train

Crime, UK News
‘Canal killer’ John Sweeney dies in prison aged 69

CANCER BATTLE ‘Canal killer’ John Sweeney dies in prison aged 69

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Broadstairs drug dealer jailed after police find £240,000 of cocaine beside his bed

POLICE DRUGS FIND Broadstairs drug dealer jailed after police find £240,000 of cocaine beside his bed

Court News, Crime, UK News
Builder faces sentencing after admitting gross negligence manslaughter over worker’s death

WORKER KILLED Builder faces sentencing after admitting gross negligence manslaughter over worker’s death

Crime, UK News
Police release images of man after late-night incident in Plymouth city centre

MANHUNT Police release images of man after late-night incident in Plymouth city centre

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Big Church Festival cancelled after ‘serious incident’ leaves six people receiving treatment

SERIOUS INCIDENT Big Church Festival cancelled after ‘serious incident’ leaves six people receiving treatment

UK News
Major delays on M4, M25 and A2 as rail and ferry disruption hits

BANK HOLDAY TRAVEL Major delays on M4, M25 and A2 as rail and ferry disruption hits

Travel News, UK News
Man charged with kidnap and murder of 21-year-old Jack Sullivan

PICTURED AND CHARGES Man charged with kidnap and murder of 21-year-old Jack Sullivan

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Main Road in Biggin Hill closed after serious collision as police investigate

HIT AND RUN Main Road in Biggin Hill closed after serious collision as police investigate

Travel News, UK News
M25 closed in Hertfordshire as police deal with incident near Shenley Lane

POLICE INCIDENT M25 closed in Hertfordshire as police deal with incident near Shenley Lane

UK News
Man jailed for 14 years after masked gang threatened family with knife during Birkenhead robbery

MASKED GANG Man jailed for 14 years after masked gang threatened family with knife during Birkenhead robbery

Court News, Crime, UK News
Watch Live