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SCUM BAGS Vandals wreck three specialist school minibuses days before new term in Middlesbrough

Vandals wreck three specialist school minibuses days before new term in Middlesbrough

A school for children with severe and profound additional educational needs has been left with just two working minibuses after vandals deliberately damaged three vehicles days before the start of the new term.

Priory Woods School and Arts College in Middlesbrough said three of its five specialist minibuses were targeted during an incident on Thursday, August 20.

CCTV reportedly captured two people entering the school grounds between 6pm and 7.30pm before windows and lights were smashed and electrical systems inside the vehicles damaged.

The footage has been handed to Cleveland Police, and no arrests have yet been reported.

Trips for vulnerable pupils set to be affected

The damage means the school currently has only two operational minibuses, potentially severely restricting community visits, sensory trips and other off-site activities when pupils return.

The vehicles provide essential transport for children attending the specialist school and are adapted to meet pupils’ needs.

Tony Wedlake, founder of the Teesside Family Foundation, which previously donated £30,000 towards one of the damaged minibuses, described the vandalism as “heartbreaking”.

He said: “For the children who attend the school, they are a lifeline.”

Parent Chrissie Madden said staff at Priory Woods “go above and beyond” for pupils and questioned why anyone would deliberately target vehicles used by vulnerable children.

The school is now assessing the cost of repairing the minibuses and considering how it can maintain essential activities while three of its vehicles remain out of action.

The vandalism comes during an exceptionally difficult period for the Middlesbrough area, where Cleveland Police has drafted in more than 200 additional officers following a series of serious incidents.

Anyone with information about the damage, or who recognises those responsible from CCTV, is urged to contact Cleveland Police.

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