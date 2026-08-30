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TWO ARRESTED Two men arrested after serious assault outside McDonald’s in Swindon

Two men arrested after serious assault outside McDonald’s in Swindon

Two men have been arrested following a serious assault and violent disorder outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Swindon town centre.

Emergency services were called to Canal Walk, in the Wharf Green area, at around 5.20am on Sunday following reports of disorder.

A 24-year-old man suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have confirmed that the injured man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray.

A second man, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery.

Both men remain in police custody for questioning.

Two crime scenes were established following the incident, with police cordons put in place in Bridge Street and at Wharf Green, outside McDonald’s.

Forensic investigators attended from around 9.30am and could be seen photographing the scene and recovering potential evidence.

A blood-covered T-shirt, red lighter and silver chain necklace were among a number of items visible inside the cordoned area.

There has been speculation that one of those involved may have suffered a stab wound. However, Wiltshire Police has not confirmed that a stabbing took place, and the precise nature of the injuries has not been established.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman confirmed the arrests and said the cordon at the scene has since been lifted.

Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing.

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