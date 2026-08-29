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MURDER ARREST Murder investigation launched after man found dead and child seriously injured in Dungannon

Murder investigation launched after man found dead and child seriously injured in Dungannon

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead alongside a seriously injured child in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are investigating the incident in the Lisnahull Road area on Saturday morning, August 29.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in police custody.

The PSNI said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead alongside a seriously injured child in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon this morning, Saturday, 29th August.

“A male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.”

Child taken to hospital

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call shortly after 11am.

A significant emergency response was deployed, including an air ambulance crew, three emergency ambulance crews, an advanced care paramedic, two ambulance officers and a Hazardous Area Response Team.

The injured child was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children for treatment.

A substantial police presence remains in the Lisnahull Road area while detectives carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and the child’s injuries.

No further details about the identities of those involved have been released at this stage.

The separate incident in Strabane contained in the original report is unrelated to the Dungannon murder investigation and has therefore not been included.

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