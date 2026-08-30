Two missing after French fishing vessel sinks in English Channel as major search continues

A major search and rescue operation is continuing after a French fishing vessel sank in the English Channel, leaving two people missing.

Three people have been rescued from the vessel and taken to hospital following the emergency south-west of Plymouth.

HM Coastguard was alerted shortly after 6pm on Saturday, August 29, after the fishing vessel, which had five people on board, made a call for help.

A major response was launched involving a Coastguard rescue helicopter, fixed-wing aircraft and RNLI lifeboats from Falmouth and Plymouth, alongside other vessels in the area.

Three rescued but two remain missing

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed on Sunday morning that the vessel had sunk and that an intensive search continued throughout the night.

Three of the five people on board were rescued on Saturday evening and taken to hospital for further treatment.

However, two people remain unaccounted for, with multiple search and rescue assets continuing to scour the area on Sunday.

HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard maintained the intensive search during the night and it is continuing today with multiple assets sent to help with the search.

“Three people were rescued last evening from the French-registered fishing vessel which had made the call for help.

“They were taken to hospital for further care. The search is continuing for two further people who remain unaccounted for. The vessel has sunk.”

The operation follows an extensive air and sea search on Saturday night involving Coastguard aircraft, RNLI crews and numerous vessels.

The search for the two missing people remains ongoing.