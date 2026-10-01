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Burglar jailed for 18 years after great-grandfather dies following Hackney break-in

A burglar has been jailed for 18 years for the manslaughter of an 86-year-old great-grandfather who died after being attacked during a break-in at his Hackney home.

Ashley Malcolm, 39, of Reighton Road, Hackney, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday, October 1, for the manslaughter of John Burke.

Malcolm, who refused to attend court for sentencing, was also given a further five years on licence after being deemed a dangerous offender.

He must serve two-thirds of his 18-year custodial sentence before he can be considered for parole.

Malcolm pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the same court on July 20.

Great-grandfather attacked in his bedroom

The Old Bailey heard Malcolm broke into John’s home in Fountayne Road on the evening of September 28, 2025.

He entered the bedroom where John was sleeping and headbutted the pensioner in the face before ransacking the room.

John’s wife was asleep in another bedroom, which police said appeared to have been left untouched.

The 86-year-old, who had dementia, was too frightened to leave his bedroom following the attack and remained there until his carers arrived at around 10am the following morning.

He told them what had happened and police were called at 10.06am.

London Ambulance Service crews treated John before taking him to hospital. He was discharged later that day.

 

 

Found unresponsive the following day

John was found unresponsive at his home the next day and was rushed back to hospital, where he died.

Because of the close timing between the assault and his death, detectives carried out extensive enquiries and obtained further medical evidence.

The investigation was upgraded to a murder investigation on October 22, 2025.

Malcolm was identified through CCTV enquiries and arrested on suspicion of burglary and murder.

He was subsequently charged with murder, although the Crown Prosecution Service later accepted his guilty plea to manslaughter.

‘How scared and alone he must have felt’

John’s son Sean described the devastating impact the killing had on his family.

He said: “My dad did not deserve to die in such a way, he had earned the right to pass away from natural causes in his own silent way.

“My dad was obviously too terrified or hurt to come out of the room and waited seven hours until someone arrived at the house. How scared and alone he must have felt throughout this time.”

Sean said Malcolm’s actions had caused “an insurmountable amount of pain, sorrow and grief” to the family, adding: “We all loved dad dearly and he will be forever missed.”

John’s son Danny said the grief had been constant since his father’s death.

He added: “His legacy isn’t defined by the violence that took him from us that night, it’s defined by the life he lived, the love he gave, and the way he shaped me into the person I am today.”

Detective: ‘John lost his life in truly tragic circumstances’

Detective Inspector Ben Dalloway, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “John lost his life in truly tragic circumstances, facing a terrible attack in his own home following a burglary.

“My thoughts very much remain with John’s family and loved ones as they continue to grieve his loss.”

Malcolm was also sentenced for a burglary in Gransden Avenue on May 24, 2025, an attempted burglary in Chardmore Road on July 20, 2025, and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Those sentences will run concurrently with his sentence for manslaughter.

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