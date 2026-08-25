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HIT AND RUN Cyclist seriously injured in collision with coach near Guildford

Cyclist seriously injured in collision with coach near Guildford

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a coach near Guildford.

Emergency services were called to Woking Road in Jacobs Well at around 9.44am on Tuesday, 25 August, following reports of a collision between a cyclist and a coach.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains receiving treatment.

The coach involved in the incident was later stopped at Heathrow Airport.

Surrey Police said the driver, a man in his late 40s, is assisting officers with their investigation.

Road closures were put in place on Woking Road between the Salt Box Road roundabout and the junctions with Burdenshott Road, Clay Lane and Whitmoor Lane while officers carried out initial enquiries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and footage as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Officers particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the Woking Road area between 9.15am and 9.35am and witnessed the incident.

Anyone with CCTV, dashcam or helmet-camera footage which may have captured all or part of the collision is also being urged to contact Surrey Police.

Information can be provided to police quoting reference PR/45260103445.

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