Father’s home rammed minutes before A66 wrong-way crash killed five young men and two police officers

The home of the father of one of five young men killed in the A66 wrong-way collision was rammed by another vehicle just minutes before the crash that also claimed the lives of two police officers.

Detectives are investigating whether the attack formed part of the chain of events that culminated in the devastating collision near Middlesbrough in the early hours of Saturday.

A stolen Volvo XC60 is reported to have repeatedly reversed into the front of the Middlesbrough home of Gye Worthy, whose 17-year-old son Cole Robert Worthy later died in the crash.

There is no suggestion Mr Worthy was involved in any criminal activity.

The incident happened at around 3am, with a neighbour describing being woken by two loud bangs before seeing significant damage to the property.

The Volvo had already left by the time residents looked outside.

Police investigate links between two vehicles

Police have confirmed that both the Volvo and a VW Passat carrying Cole and four other young men are central to their investigation.

The Passat is believed to have been associated with the activities of the Volvo, with police saying both vehicles were using cloned registration plates.

It has been reported that those travelling in the Passat may have been looking for the occupants of the Volvo following the incident at Mr Worthy’s home.

Detectives are investigating the full circumstances and possible links to serious and organised crime.

As the Passat travelled through Middlesbrough, its registration plates reportedly triggered automatic number plate recognition cameras and police began following the vehicle.

Cleveland Police has said the pursuit lasted just under seven minutes before officers abandoned it when the Passat entered the A66.

Around ten seconds later, at approximately 3.39am, the Passat was involved in a head-on collision with a marked armed-response police vehicle while travelling the wrong way along the dual carriageway.

The two firearms officers inside that vehicle were not involved in the preceding pursuit.

Seven people killed

PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, were killed alongside all five occupants of the Passat.

The five young men were:

Michael Robert Cahill, 23

Theo Rae, 17

Cole Robert Worthy, 17

Jacob Matusiak, 23

Makai Saddington, 18

Cleveland Police has said the Volvo had been witnessed being driven dangerously and ramming properties before the fatal collision.

The vehicle has since been traced and recovered as detectives attempt to reconstruct the events leading up to the crash.

17 arrests in major investigation

A major police operation involving Cleveland Police and officers from neighbouring forces has resulted in 17 arrests.

The investigation is also being supported by the National Crime Agency and North East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Suspected offences under investigation include participation in an organised crime group, firearms offences and possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.

Two people arrested during the operation have subsequently appeared in court.

Kai Beattie, 19, of Foxrush Court, Redcar, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Cameron George, 26, of Micklow Close, Redcar, has been charged with drug offences and possession of criminal property and remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Teesside Crown Court on September 21.

Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox described the inquiry as a “fast moving and complex investigation” with significant links to serious and organised criminal activity.

He said: “The events of that tragic night will have a lasting and profound impact on the Cleveland area and the communities we seek to protect.

“We have a duty to respond to, and thoroughly investigate, the serious criminal activity that resulted in this fatal incident, and to bring all those responsible to justice.”

Families pay tribute to fallen officers

PC Clough’s family said he had “proudly fought for his country” and had been “always on public duty throughout his short life”.

They described him as a “hero with a fantastic sense of humour” and thanked friends, colleagues and the wider community for their support.

PC Blades’ wife has described the pain of losing her husband as “beyond words”.

Police enquiries into the Volvo, the Passat and the circumstances leading to the collision remain ongoing.