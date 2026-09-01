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TOTAL LOSS Ferrari 296 destroyed after driver loses control in wet on M602

Ferrari 296 destroyed after driver loses control in wet on M602

 

A Ferrari 296 has been destroyed after its driver lost control on a wet motorway in Greater Manchester.

The high-performance supercar was involved in a crash on the M602 in Salford, with Greater Manchester Police saying the driver lost control in wet conditions.

Despite the extensive damage to the Ferrari, no injuries were reported.

Police used the incident to issue a warning to other motorists about adapting their driving to changing weather and road conditions.

Greater Manchester Police said: “Unfortunately there’s one less Ferrari 296 in the world this morning after the driver of this one lost control in the wet on the M602 in Salford.

“No injuries luckily but please drive to the conditions for everyone’s sake.”

The Ferrari 296 is a high-performance hybrid supercar produced by the Italian manufacturer.

Police have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the collision.

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