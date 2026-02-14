Watch Live
Firefighters Rush to Rescue Cow Trapped in Mud

It wasn’t your usual blaze this weekend for Cumbria’s firefighters. Instead, crews from Keswick, Penrith,...

Published: 1:17 am February 14, 2026
Updated: 8:18 am February 14, 2026

It wasn’t your usual blaze this weekend for Cumbria’s firefighters. Instead, crews from Keswick, Penrith, and Workington were called out to save a cow stuck fast in mud near Threlkeld.

Animal Rescue Team Joins Forces

The rescue mission saw firefighters teaming up with vets, a large animal rescue crew, and the farmer. Using a mix of muscle power and machinery, the brave team worked for hours to free the distressed bovine.

“Being a firefighter isn’t always glamorous! On Friday afternoon crews … were mobilised to a report of a cow in need of rescue after becoming trapped in mud,” Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said.

Success After Hours of Effort

Thanks to the combined effort, the cow was eventually freed and back on its feet — hopefully glad to be out of the mud!

This quirky rescue is a reminder that firefighters do far more than just fight fires. It’s all in a day’s work for these lifesavers, whether it’s animalrescue or something more fiery.

