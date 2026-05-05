Four Jailed for Class A Drug Supply in West Cumbria

Four individuals were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court on May 1 for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in West Cumbria following proactive police operations targeting drug supply networks.

Key Sentences Delivered

Curtis Kirkbride, 36, no fixed address – sentenced to seven years and two months for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

no fixed address – sentenced to seven years and two months for conspiracy to supply cocaine. Alisia Cameron, 29, Cross Street, Workington – received four years and four months for two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Cross Street, Workington – received four years and four months for two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine. Stephanie Moffatt, 34, Calder Crescent, Cleator Moor – sentenced to four years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Calder Crescent, Cleator Moor – sentenced to four years for conspiracy to supply cocaine. Bradley Dryden, 28, Castlerigg Close, Whitehaven – sentenced to four years and four months for conspiracy to supply cocaine and involvement in cocaine and ketamine supply.

All Pleaded Guilty

Each of the defendants admitted their involvement in the offences, resulting in the court handing down immediate custodial sentences.

Police Crackdown On Drugs

The convictions follow a targeted police operation aimed at disrupting the supply of Class A drugs, particularly cocaine and ketamine, across the West Cumbria region.

Community Impact

The successful prosecution highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement to reduce drug-related crime and its detrimental effects on local communities in Cumbria.