Huge Explosion Rocks Essex as Massive Industrial Fire Sends Smoke Billowing Across County

A huge explosion has rocked parts of Essex after a major fire broke out at an industrial unit, sending a towering plume of black smoke high into the sky. Emergency services were called to Southend Road, between East Hanningfield and Rettendon, on Friday evening after reports of a large blaze at an industrial premises. Residents reported hearing a loud explosion, with some claiming the blast was powerful enough to shake their homes.

Fire crews at major industrial blaze

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters are tackling a large industrial unit fire. A spokesperson said:

“We’re currently at the scene of a large industrial unit fire in Southend Road between East Hanningfield and Rettendon.”

Fire crews remain at the scene as they work to bring the blaze under control.

Residents report homes shaking

People living nearby took to social media after hearing what they described as a significant explosion. Local councillor Danielle Belton shared footage of the enormous plume of smoke rising into the sky. She wrote:

“Did anyone else hear or see the explosion a few minutes ago?

“My whole house shook, it appears to be around Rettendon Way.

“It looks extremely serious, I really hope no one is hurt.”

Videos circulating online appear to show thick black smoke pouring into the sky before a large fireball erupts from the site.

Smoke visible for miles

The vast column of smoke has been seen from several miles away, with witnesses reporting it is visible across large parts of Essex and even from across the Thames Estuary. Emergency services have urged people to avoid the area while firefighters continue to tackle the incident. Residents living nearby have also been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the large amount of smoke.

Investigation under way

It is not yet known what caused the explosion or whether anyone has been injured. Firefighters remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.