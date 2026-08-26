Huge Mitcham grassfire sees 125 firefighters deployed as residents told to shut windows

Around 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines have been sent to a major grassfire in Mitcham, south London, with thick smoke visible for miles.

Emergency services were called at around 5.25pm on Wednesday, 26 August, after a large fire broke out across dry grassland close to Mitcham Common and Beddington landfill.

Crews from Mitcham, Wallington, Norbury and surrounding stations have been deployed, while London Fire Brigade said its control room had received more than 70 calls about the incident.

The blaze has also affected garages near Carshalton Road, including a workshop and scaffolding yard.

Firefighters are using specialist equipment, including a 32-metre turntable ladder, to tackle parts of the fire from above.

Residents nearby have been warned to keep windows and doors closed because of the volume of smoke.

London Fire Brigade said: “The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke, so local residents should keep their windows and doors closed.”

Smoke from the blaze has reportedly been visible from as far away as Croydon, while ash has been seen falling in nearby areas.

Rail services disrupted

The fire has also caused significant rail disruption.

The line between Mitcham Junction and Sutton has been temporarily closed, with power to the railway isolated while emergency crews work nearby.

Southern services between London Victoria and Dorking and Horsham via Sutton are being diverted through West Croydon, adding around 20 minutes to journeys.

Thameslink services are also being altered, with additional stops being made at some stations to compensate for cancelled services.

Passengers have been warned that trains across the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern networks may be delayed, cancelled or revised at short notice.

Disruption is expected to continue into the evening.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The incident follows a smaller grassfire in Mitcham on Monday evening, when around 25 firefighters were called and approximately half a hectare of land was damaged.