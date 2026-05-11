Lanarkshire Police Dog Obi Finds Missing 77-Year-Old Man in Woodland

A 77-year-old man was missing for 21 hours in dense Lanarkshire woodland before Lanarkshire Police Dog Unit’s PD Obi located him, following a fall. Obi’s dedication and scent-tracking skills ensured the man was found safe and is now recovering well.

Dog Units Crucial Role

Lanarkshire Police deployed PD Obi to search challenging terrain and thick undergrowth that would have been difficult for humans to navigate. Obi’s keen sense of smell and persistence enabled the search team to pinpoint the exact location of the missing man.

Twenty-One-Hour Search

The lengthy search highlighted the risk posed by being lost overnight in woodland environments. The missing gentleman’s extended time alone underlines the vital importance of professional search and rescue dogs like Obi in ensuring swift and safe recoveries.

Life-saving Skills

Police dogs like Obi cover ground humans cannot and follow trails undetectable to people. Months of training underpin their success, but it is Obi’s determination and skill on the day that made the difference between tragedy and rescue.

Mounted by a dedicated handler

Behind every successful search dog is a highly trained handler who guides and supports their canine partner. The coordinated efforts between Obi and his handler demonstrate the efficiency and professionalism of Lanarkshire Police’s specialist units.