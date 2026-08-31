M25 closed in Surrey as police-led incident shuts carriageway

The M25 has been closed in Surrey due to a police-led incident, with motorists being warned to expect delays and allow extra time for their journeys.

The motorway is currently closed anticlockwise between Junction 11 near Ottershaw and Junction 10 at the Wisley Interchange near Cobham.

National Highways said the carriageway closure is due to a Surrey Police-led incident.

Drivers caught in the disruption are being advised to consider alternative routes or delay their journeys where possible.

Diversion in place

Traffic is being diverted from the M25 at Junction 11, and motorists should follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol displayed on road signs.

The diversion takes drivers along the A320 towards Woking, before joining the A245 towards Cobham and travelling through West Byfleet and past Brooklands.

Traffic then continues towards the A3 at Painshill Interchange, where motorists should join the A3 towards Portsmouth before returning to the M25 at Junction 10, Wisley Interchange.

National Highways said: “If this impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

The nature of the police-led incident has not been disclosed in the information released so far.

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected section of the M25 while the closure remains in place.