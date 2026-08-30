Man, 41, dies after Audi crashes into tree during police pursuit

A 41-year-old man has died after an Audi left the road and struck a tree during a police pursuit in Bedfordshire.

Police said officers in a marked vehicle were alerted to a grey Audi being driven without its lights on in High Street South, Dunstable, shortly before 10.30pm on Saturday, 29 August.

The driver allegedly failed to stop for officers and a pursuit began as the Audi travelled along the A5183 towards Markyate.

At around 10.37pm, the Audi left the carriageway and collided with a tree near Caddington.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police officers immediately provided first aid before being joined by other emergency services, but despite efforts to save him, the 41-year-old driver was pronounced dead shortly before 11.30pm.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

IOPC launches investigation

Following the fatal collision, Bedfordshire Police made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because the crash happened following police contact.

The police watchdog has since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the pursuit and collision.

A cordon was put in place while emergency services and investigators worked at the scene, with disruption reported around the A5 between the Kensworth Turn and Caddington.

The road has since reopened.

The IOPC investigation will examine the circumstances leading up to the collision and the police involvement preceding the man’s death.