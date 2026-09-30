Man admits murdering partner in ‘sustained attack’ at her Leeds home

A 52-year-old man has admitted murdering his partner in what police described as a “sustained attack” at her home in Leeds.

Jack Johns, of School Street, Tingley, pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, 30 September, to the murder of Malgorzata Wiktor, known as Gosia.

Gosia was found with significant injuries to her head and face and a stab wound to her chest after police forced their way into her home in Foster Square, Belle Isle, on 11 June.

Despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Son raised alarm after mother failed to arrive at work

Police were called on the morning of 11 June after Gosia’s son was told that his mother had failed to turn up for work.

He went to her home but was unable to get inside and called 999.

Officers forced entry to the property and found Johns lying unconscious on top of Gosia.

A police officer immediately began CPR, but Gosia could not be saved.

Police said a claw hammer and a knife were found on the floor nearby.

Johns was taken to hospital after having taken an overdose of medication combined with alcohol.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police enquiries uncovered controlling behaviour

Enquiries with Gosia’s family and friends established that she and Johns had been in a relationship for around six months.

The relationship had progressed quickly and the couple became engaged.

Police said Johns had been described as behaving in a controlling way towards Gosia and “love bombing” her.

Johns appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday where he admitted murdering Gosia.

He will be sentenced for the murder at a later date.