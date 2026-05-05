Man Charged with Intentional Suffocation in Runcorn Assault

Kahlil McKeown, 42, has been charged with intentional suffocation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an assault on a woman at Lavender Close, Runcorn, on Friday, 1 May. The suspect was arrested by police the next day as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

Arrest Made Quickly

Police acted promptly after reports of the assault emerged, detaining McKeown on Saturday, 2 May. This swift response was key in moving the case forward.

Serious Charges Filed

The charges of intentional suffocation and actual bodily harm underline the serious nature of the attack. These offences carry significant legal penalties in the UK.

Court Proceedings Underway

McKeown appeared before Chester Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4 May where he was remanded in custody. He is due to face Chester Crown Court on Monday 1 June for further hearing.

Serious Charges Filed Against the Attack

The case remains under active investigation by Police with authorities, appealing for any witnesses or information relating to the incident at Lavender Close.