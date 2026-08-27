Watch Live
  • Home
  • Travel News - UK News

FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE Man in his 60s fighting for life after assault in Islington as major road closed

Man in his 60s fighting for life after assault in Islington as major road closed

A man in his 60s has been left fighting for his life following an assault in Islington, north London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Seven Sisters Road at around 10.40pm on Wednesday, August 26, following reports of an assault.

The victim, aged in his 60s, was treated at the scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service before being rushed to hospital.

Police have confirmed his condition is life-threatening.

Officers are now working to establish exactly what happened, with a police cordon remaining in place while initial enquiries are carried out.

As a result of the investigation, Seven Sisters Road is closed from the top of Holloway Road, with buses being diverted.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the area to help minimise congestion.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers are working at pace to establish the circumstances of the incident, and a cordon is in place to allow police to conduct initial enquiries.”

Detectives are particularly keen to obtain dashcam or doorbell footage which may have captured activity in the area around the time of the assault.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 7982/26AUG.

More to follow as the investigation develops.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimeTravel

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman injured after car deliberately rammed into vehicle in Batley

ROAD RAGE ATTACK Woman injured after car deliberately rammed into vehicle in Batley

UK News
Two men charged after alleged violent disorder in Truro city centre

STREET BRAWL Two men charged after alleged violent disorder in Truro city centre

UK News
Met officers saw through front door in dawn raid on suspected knife smuggler

DAWN RAIDS Met officers saw through front door in dawn raid on suspected knife smuggler

UK News
Man charged with murder after fatal Ramsgate harbour stabbing

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after fatal Ramsgate harbour stabbing

Crime, UK News
Appeal to find Nala after dog reported stolen in Wiltshire

DOG NAPPED Appeal to find Nala after dog reported stolen in Wiltshire

Missing Persons, UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing Waterlooville man Anthony Gaeta

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing Waterlooville man Anthony Gaeta

Missing Persons, UK News
Two men charged over fatal Datchet crash which killed 16-year-old boy

WINDSOR FATAL CRASH Two men charged over fatal Datchet crash which killed 16-year-old boy

UK News
‘Pablo Escobar of Buxton’ drug dealer jailed after running cocaine and cannabis operation

MAJOR DRUGS OPERATION ‘Pablo Escobar of Buxton’ drug dealer jailed after running cocaine and cannabis operation

Court News, Crime, UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 18-year-old Lily from Salfords

FIND LILY Urgent appeal to find missing 18-year-old Lily from Salfords

Missing Persons, UK News
Dolly Parton died after ‘brief battle with cancer’ surrounded by loved ones

CANCER BATTLE Dolly Parton died after ‘brief battle with cancer’ surrounded by loved ones

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
CCTV released in urgent hunt for man after multiple sexual assaults on trains

MANHUNT LAUNCHED CCTV released in urgent hunt for man after multiple sexual assaults on trains

UK News
Joiner caught wearing homeowner’s underwear after raiding bedroom while working at property

UNDERWEAR RECOVERED Joiner caught wearing homeowner’s underwear after raiding bedroom while working at property

UK News
Uncle of A66 crash victim was jailed for 100mph wrong-way police chase on same road

CRIMNAL AND FOUL Uncle of A66 crash victim was jailed for 100mph wrong-way police chase on same road

Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre

TEEN ARREST Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre

Crime, UK News
Stourbridge fires that destroyed homes started accidentally by agricultural machinery

Stourbridge fires that destroyed homes started accidentally by agricultural machinery

UK News
Motorcyclist airlifted to London hospital after serious A26 crash near Maidstone

AIR AMBULANCE Motorcyclist airlifted to London hospital after serious A26 crash near Maidstone

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Urgent appeal to identify three-year-old girl found alone in Southampton city centre

CHILD WELFARE Urgent appeal to identify three-year-old girl found alone in Southampton city centre

UK News
Family pay heartbreaking tribute to girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire

COMMUNITY IN SHOCK Family pay heartbreaking tribute to girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire

UK News
Teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre named as David Wynter as boy, 15, arrested

VICTIM NAMED Teenager stabbed to death at Brent Civic Centre named as David Wynter as boy, 15, arrested

Crime, UK News
Watch Live