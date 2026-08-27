Man in his 60s fighting for life after assault in Islington as major road closed

A man in his 60s has been left fighting for his life following an assault in Islington, north London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Seven Sisters Road at around 10.40pm on Wednesday, August 26, following reports of an assault.

The victim, aged in his 60s, was treated at the scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service before being rushed to hospital.

Police have confirmed his condition is life-threatening.

Officers are now working to establish exactly what happened, with a police cordon remaining in place while initial enquiries are carried out.

As a result of the investigation, Seven Sisters Road is closed from the top of Holloway Road, with buses being diverted.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the area to help minimise congestion.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers are working at pace to establish the circumstances of the incident, and a cordon is in place to allow police to conduct initial enquiries.”

Detectives are particularly keen to obtain dashcam or doorbell footage which may have captured activity in the area around the time of the assault.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 7982/26AUG.

More to follow as the investigation develops.