Mother of M9 crash teenager apologises to injured family as son laid to rest

The mother of a teenager killed in the wrong-way M9 crash has offered her “deepest, heartfelt apologies” to the family seriously injured in the collision.

Jack Kennedy, 17, was laid to rest in Athy, Co Kildare, today, becoming the fifth and final teenager to be buried following last week’s tragedy.

Jack died alongside Joey Carthy, 15, Alex McCarthy, 16, Jeremy O’Brien, 18, and Kamil Pustkowski, 17, when the BMW carrying the five teenagers travelled the wrong way along the M9 and collided head-on with a Hyundai.

Sisters Niamh and Alma Kinsella, their younger sister Ella Hendricken, and Alma’s seven-year-old son Yemi remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Speaking during her son’s funeral at St Michael’s Parish Church, Jack’s mother Sarah acknowledged the circumstances surrounding the collision and told mourners the boys had “made a bad choice”.

She said five families were now facing what amounted to “a life sentence” following the deaths.

Addressing the family injured in the crash, Sarah offered her “deepest, heartfelt apologies”, telling them they remained in the family’s thoughts and prayers.

She said she hoped all four would make a full recovery.

Mother addresses ‘hateful’ comments

Sarah also spoke about comments which have circulated online following the crash.

She described some of them as “hateful” but said she forgave those responsible because she had “enough love, compassion, empathy and kindness”.

She added that nobody should have to experience the pain of burying their child.

Paying an emotional tribute to Jack, she described him as her “first true love”.

She told mourners: “You were my world, and you still are… You are my boy, son. I love you more.”

Jack’s older sister described him as her “best friend” and “rock”, saying she felt as though part of her had gone with him.

His younger sister said she had never imagined losing her brother in such circumstances and would “take anything back to see him”.

Priest urges young drivers to ‘stop’

Canon Frank McEvoy told the congregation that the tragedy had left the parish experiencing both “shock” and “anger”.

He warned that anger could “curdle” and lead to further harm.

Addressing Jack’s friends and other young people, he issued a direct warning about dangerous driving.

He said: “Just one word: stop. This is a family broken.”

A horse-drawn carriage led Jack’s funeral cortege through Athy, while his coffin was draped in the Irish flag and young men attending the service wore T-shirts bearing his name.

As the coffin left the chapel ahead of a private cremation, Young, Wild & Free was played.

The funeral brings to an end a devastating series of services for the five teenagers killed in the M9 collision, while the four occupants of the other vehicle continue to receive hospital treatment for their injuries.