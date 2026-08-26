Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HATEFUL COMMENTS Mother of M9 crash teenager apologises to injured family as son laid to rest

Mother of M9 crash teenager apologises to injured family as son laid to rest

The mother of a teenager killed in the wrong-way M9 crash has offered her “deepest, heartfelt apologies” to the family seriously injured in the collision.

Jack Kennedy, 17, was laid to rest in Athy, Co Kildare, today, becoming the fifth and final teenager to be buried following last week’s tragedy.

Jack died alongside Joey Carthy, 15, Alex McCarthy, 16, Jeremy O’Brien, 18, and Kamil Pustkowski, 17, when the BMW carrying the five teenagers travelled the wrong way along the M9 and collided head-on with a Hyundai.

Sisters Niamh and Alma Kinsella, their younger sister Ella Hendricken, and Alma’s seven-year-old son Yemi remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Speaking during her son’s funeral at St Michael’s Parish Church, Jack’s mother Sarah acknowledged the circumstances surrounding the collision and told mourners the boys had “made a bad choice”.

She said five families were now facing what amounted to “a life sentence” following the deaths.

Addressing the family injured in the crash, Sarah offered her “deepest, heartfelt apologies”, telling them they remained in the family’s thoughts and prayers.

She said she hoped all four would make a full recovery.

Mother addresses ‘hateful’ comments

Sarah also spoke about comments which have circulated online following the crash.

She described some of them as “hateful” but said she forgave those responsible because she had “enough love, compassion, empathy and kindness”.

She added that nobody should have to experience the pain of burying their child.

Paying an emotional tribute to Jack, she described him as her “first true love”.

She told mourners: “You were my world, and you still are… You are my boy, son. I love you more.”

Jack’s older sister described him as her “best friend” and “rock”, saying she felt as though part of her had gone with him.

His younger sister said she had never imagined losing her brother in such circumstances and would “take anything back to see him”.

Priest urges young drivers to ‘stop’

Canon Frank McEvoy told the congregation that the tragedy had left the parish experiencing both “shock” and “anger”.

He warned that anger could “curdle” and lead to further harm.

Addressing Jack’s friends and other young people, he issued a direct warning about dangerous driving.

He said: “Just one word: stop. This is a family broken.”

A horse-drawn carriage led Jack’s funeral cortege through Athy, while his coffin was draped in the Irish flag and young men attending the service wore T-shirts bearing his name.

As the coffin left the chapel ahead of a private cremation, Young, Wild & Free was played.

The funeral brings to an end a devastating series of services for the five teenagers killed in the M9 collision, while the four occupants of the other vehicle continue to receive hospital treatment for their injuries.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Grenfell Tower demolition plans approved by Planning Inspectorate

GRENFELL UPDATE Grenfell Tower demolition plans approved by Planning Inspectorate

UK News
Five more arrested in major organised crime crackdown as total rises to 17

MORE ARRESTS Five more arrested in major organised crime crackdown as total rises to 17

Crime, UK News
Medway drug dealer ordered to repay more than £110,000 after cocaine network dismantled

NETWORK FAIL Medway drug dealer ordered to repay more than £110,000 after cocaine network dismantled

Crime, UK News
Man accused of stabbing partner around 70 times before attacking her daughter appears at Old Bailey

MURDER CHARGE Man accused of stabbing partner around 70 times before attacking her daughter appears at Old Bailey

Crime, UK News
Man, 21, fighting for life after double stabbing in Northolt as two arrested

FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE Man, 21, fighting for life after double stabbing in Northolt as two arrested

Crime, UK News
Man dies and woman critically injured after Audi crashes into car during police pursuit

FATAL COLLISION Man dies and woman critically injured after Audi crashes into car during police pursuit

UK News
Two men jailed for running brothels and controlling prostitution for financial gain

PIMPS JAILED Two men jailed for running brothels and controlling prostitution for financial gain

Court News, UK News
Major emergency response after two-vehicle crash near Frimley Park Hospital

TRAFFIC CHAOS Major emergency response after two-vehicle crash near Frimley Park Hospital

UK News
Twelve arrested as Cleveland Police launch major criminal investigation after A66 crash killed seven

TIKTOK GHOULS Twelve arrested as Cleveland Police launch major criminal investigation after A66 crash killed seven

Crime, UK News
Family pay tribute to ‘great wife and mother’ Hayley Davis-Savage after unexplained death in Lacock

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Family pay tribute to ‘great wife and mother’ Hayley Davis-Savage after unexplained death in Lacock

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man dies after emergency services called to cardiac arrest at Center Parcs Longleat

HORRFIC END Man dies after emergency services called to cardiac arrest at Center Parcs Longleat

UK News
Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80

LEGEND GONE Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80

UK News
RAC patrol worker dismissed after roadside meeting with old friend in Solihull

SACKED RAC patrol worker dismissed after roadside meeting with old friend in Solihull

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Mother of M9 crash teenager apologises to injured family as son laid to rest

HATEFUL COMMENTS Mother of M9 crash teenager apologises to injured family as son laid to rest

UK News
Safety measures for UK gamers, ensuring responsible gameplay

Safety measures for UK gamers, ensuring responsible gameplay

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing veteran who may have travelled to Bristol

BRING JAKE HOME Urgent appeal to find missing veteran who may have travelled to Bristol

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Urgent appeal to find missing Waterlooville man Anthony Gaeta

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing Waterlooville man Anthony Gaeta

Missing Persons, UK News
Two men charged over fatal Datchet crash which killed 16-year-old boy

WINDSOR FATAL CRASH Two men charged over fatal Datchet crash which killed 16-year-old boy

UK News
‘Pablo Escobar of Buxton’ drug dealer jailed after running cocaine and cannabis operation

MAJOR DRUGS OPERATION ‘Pablo Escobar of Buxton’ drug dealer jailed after running cocaine and cannabis operation

Court News, Crime, UK News
Watch Live