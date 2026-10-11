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NINE JAILED Nine men jailed over sexual exploitation of vulnerable 14-year-old girl in Greater Manchester

Nine men jailed over sexual exploitation of vulnerable 14-year-old girl in Greater Manchester

Nine men were jailed after a vulnerable 14-year-old girl was sexually exploited, supplied with alcohol and drugs and forced into prostitution after going missing from her family home in Greater Manchester.

The abuse took place during February and March 2008, with police later describing the teenager’s ordeal as “absolutely horrifying”.

Manchester Crown Court heard how the girl was first approached in Rochdale town centre by Asad Hassan, who took her to a nightclub.

She was then supplied with alcohol before being taken to a flat with Mohammed Basharat and Mohammed Atif, where she was sexually exploited.

Girl forced into prostitution

Days later, the teenager travelled to Manchester and encountered Aftab Khan.

Khan supplied her with alcohol and drugs before forcing her into prostitution.

Over the following 10 days, she was made to have sex with numerous men in exchange for money and was subjected to threats, violence and repeated sexual exploitation.

Her ordeal ended when she flagged down a couple in the street and asked for help.

Nine men convicted

A series of investigations, court hearings and trials resulted in nine men being convicted of offences linked to the exploitation.

Aftab Khan, 31, of Tarporley Avenue, Fallowfield, admitted controlling a child prostitute and sexual activity with a child. He was initially jailed for nine years, later reduced to seven years on appeal.

Abid Khaliq, 30, of Shrewsbury Street, Stretford, admitted perverting the course of justice and was jailed for eight months.

Ahmed Noorzai, 29, of Royce Court, Hulme, was convicted of paying for the sexual services of a child and jailed for four years.

Mohammed Anwar Safi, of no fixed address, admitted paying for the sexual services of a child and was jailed for 31 months.

Mohammed Khan, 26, of Royce Court, Hulme, was convicted of facilitating child prostitution and jailed for four years.

Najibullah Safi, of Reabrook Avenue, West Gorton, admitted sexual activity with a child and was jailed for two years.

Asad Yousaf Hassan, 28, of Rivington Street, Rochdale, admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child and was jailed for two years.

Mohammed Basharat, 28, of Prospect Street, Rochdale, pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child under 16 and was jailed for two years.

Mohammed Atif, 29, of Rivington Street, Rochdale, admitted sexual activity with a child and was jailed for two years.

Police condemn abuse

Superintendent Paul Savill, of Greater Manchester Police, said the girl had been treated “like a commodity” and subjected to violence, threats and sexual exploitation.

He praised her courage in supporting the prosecution, including returning to locations where she had been abused and giving evidence against those responsible.

The victim also spoke publicly following the convictions, warning that vulnerable girls can be drawn into abuse through alcohol, drugs and manipulation.

Her parents said they were proud of her courage and hoped the prosecutions would help protect other children.

Although some of the offences were described at the time using the legal terminology of child prostitution, the victim was 14 years old and was a child subjected to sexual exploitation and abuse.

 

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