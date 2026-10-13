Police appeal to find missing 64-year-old Malcolm Macartney from Ramsgate

Kent Police are appealing for help to find a 64-year-old man who has been reported missing from Ramsgate.

Malcolm Macartney was last seen in the Boundary Road area at around 11.30am on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

He is described as a white man, around 5ft 7in tall, with short black hair, balding on top, a beard and glasses.

Police believe Malcolm may be wearing a beige or brown jacket, blue jeans and black trainers, as seen in CCTV captured on the day he was last seen.

Anyone with critical information about his whereabouts should call 999.

Anyone with other information that could help locate him can contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat function on the force website, quoting reference 12-1503.