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BODY IN A BAG Police appeal to identify woman found in black bin bag in Liverpool park

Police appeal to identify woman found in black bin bag in Liverpool park

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman whose body was reportedly found inside a black bin bag in Stanley Park in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police were called at around 5.25pm on Friday, 28 August, after a member of the public discovered the body in the walled garden area of Stanley Park, Anfield.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Saturday, although police have not disclosed the findings for investigative reasons.

Detectives believe the woman’s body may have been at the location for several weeks.

Despite checks of missing person reports, officers have so far been unable to establish her identity.

Police release description of woman

The woman is believed to have been in her 70s and is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, of small build and with strawberry blonde hair.

She was wearing a pink Nike T-shirt when she was found.

Police are carrying out house-to-house enquiries, reviewing CCTV and undertaking forensic work as part of the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson, who is leading the investigation, has urged people to consider whether they know someone matching the description who has not been seen or heard from for several weeks.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who visited the walled garden area of Stanley Park in recent weeks and noticed anything unusual.

Members of the public are also being asked to check CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage, even if something they captured initially appeared insignificant.

A mobile police station has been established in Stanley Park and additional patrols are being carried out to reassure residents and visitors.

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police on 101, quoting reference 26000706383.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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