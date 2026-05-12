Putin Vows to Deploy World’s Most Powerful Nuclear Missile by End of Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Russia will deploy the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, described as the world’s most powerful nuclear weapon, by the end of 2026. Announced on state television, Putin highlighted the missile’s massive nuclear yield and extraordinary range, saying it can overcome all current and future missile defence systems. This move represents a major step in Russia’s nuclear modernisation amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Record-breaking Nuclear Power

Putin stated the Sarmat missile has a nuclear yield more than four times that of any Western counterpart, with a range exceeding 21,750 miles. Missile force commander Sergei Karakayev confirmed a recent successful test, noting the deployment will substantially boost Russia’s strategic nuclear capabilities.

Setbacks And Concerns

The Sarmat programme has faced delays and technical problems, including a 2026 test launch that caused severe damage to its launch silo. Some analysts suggest Putin’s claims may be overstated, especially as the announcement coincided with Kremlin footage showing a calm president amid reports of increased security and bunker stays.

Ukraine Conflict Update

Speaking on the Ukraine war, Putin claimed the conflict is nearing its conclusion and insisted, “victory has always been and will be ours,” despite ongoing fighting and drone strikes. The recent low-key Victory Day parade and a short ceasefire stand in contrast to the continued hostilities.

Nuclear Deterrence Strategy

Since the Ukraine invasion began, Putin has repeatedly hinted at using nuclear weapons to deter Western intervention. Western leaders largely dismiss these as bluster. Russia holds the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, with the Federation of American Scientists estimating about 5,500 warheads, roughly 1,700 of which are deployed.