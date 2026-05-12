Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MISSLE THREAT Putin Vows to Deploy World’s Most Powerful Nuclear Missile by End of Year

Putin Vows to Deploy World’s Most Powerful Nuclear Missile by End of Year

  Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Russia will deploy the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, described as the world’s most powerful nuclear weapon, by the end of 2026. Announced on state television, Putin highlighted the missile’s massive nuclear yield and extraordinary range, saying it can overcome all current and future missile defence systems. This move represents a major step in Russia’s nuclear modernisation amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Record-breaking Nuclear Power

Putin stated the Sarmat missile has a nuclear yield more than four times that of any Western counterpart, with a range exceeding 21,750 miles. Missile force commander Sergei Karakayev confirmed a recent successful test, noting the deployment will substantially boost Russia’s strategic nuclear capabilities.

Setbacks And Concerns

The Sarmat programme has faced delays and technical problems, including a 2026 test launch that caused severe damage to its launch silo. Some analysts suggest Putin’s claims may be overstated, especially as the announcement coincided with Kremlin footage showing a calm president amid reports of increased security and bunker stays.

Ukraine Conflict Update

Speaking on the Ukraine war, Putin claimed the conflict is nearing its conclusion and insisted, “victory has always been and will be ours,” despite ongoing fighting and drone strikes. The recent low-key Victory Day parade and a short ceasefire stand in contrast to the continued hostilities.

Nuclear Deterrence Strategy

Since the Ukraine invasion began, Putin has repeatedly hinted at using nuclear weapons to deter Western intervention. Western leaders largely dismiss these as bluster. Russia holds the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, with the Federation of American Scientists estimating about 5,500 warheads, roughly 1,700 of which are deployed.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Jail for child sex offender from Deal who shared images of his crimes

PREDATORY OFFENDER Jail for child sex offender from Deal who shared images of his crimes

UK News
Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Off-Duty Officer’s Heroic Arrest in Dagenham

NEVER OFF DUTY Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Off-Duty Officer’s Heroic Arrest in Dagenham

UK News
Kent Police Recover Stolen Money Tree from Chatham Takeaway

SPECIAL BRANCH Kent Police Recover Stolen Money Tree from Chatham Takeaway

UK News
Auto Draft

AIRPORT DECEPTION Lee Andrews Caught Lying About Airport After Missing GMB Interview

UK News
How To Stay On Trend Without Spending A Fortune

How To Stay On Trend Without Spending A Fortune

UK News
A Look Back at the 2016 Wales Euro Run

A Look Back at the 2016 Wales Euro Run

UK News
United Reformed Church Magazine Rebrands to Avoid Reform UK Confusion

NAME CHANGE United Reformed Church Magazine Rebrands to Avoid Reform UK Confusion

UK News
Essex Police Probe Serious Sexual Assault in Colchester

POLICE APPEAL Essex Police Probe Serious Sexual Assault in Colchester

UK News
Man Shot Dead by Police After Barricade and Threats in Bedford

POLICE STANDOFF Man Shot Dead by Police After Barricade and Threats in Bedford

UK News
Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

TRIO ARRESTED Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
WHO Warns More Hantavirus Cases Likely From MV Hondius Cruise Outbreak

VIRUS WARNING WHO Warns More Hantavirus Cases Likely From MV Hondius Cruise Outbreak

UK News
WHO Warns More Hantavirus Cases Likely From MV Hondius Cruise Outbreak

WHO Warns More Hantavirus Cases Likely From MV Hondius Cruise Outbreak

UK News
Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

LABOUR TURMOIL Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

UK News
Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

UK News
Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

JUMPED FROM WINDOW Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

UK News
Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Planning the Perfect Wedding Reception Without the Stress

Planning the Perfect Wedding Reception Without the Stress

UK News
Planning the Perfect Wedding Reception Without the Stress

Planning the Perfect Wedding Reception Without the Stress

UK News
Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

FLASHER PROBE Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

UK News
Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

UK News
Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

SEX ATTACK Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

UK News
Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

APP UPDATE TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

UK News
TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

UK News
Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

STALKER MANHUNT Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

UK News
Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

UK News
Two Men Charged After Serious Assault at Charing Cross Station

STATION ATTACK Two Men Charged After Serious Assault at Charing Cross Station

UK News
Two Men Charged After Serious Assault at Charing Cross Station

Two Men Charged After Serious Assault at Charing Cross Station

UK News
Watch Live