The first named storm of the 2026/27 season could be approaching the UK later this week as forecasters monitor a potentially disruptive Atlantic low expected to affect parts of the country on Thursday night and Friday.

If the system is officially named by the Met Office, Met Éireann or KNMI, it would be called Storm Austen — the first name on this season’s storm list. However, as of the latest official update, Austen has not yet been formally assigned to the approaching system. Met Office

The Met Office publishes a new storm-name list every September. The 2026/27 list begins with Austen, followed by Boelo and Chloe.

Thursday and Friday system being closely watched

Forecast models are indicating a potentially deep area of low pressure moving towards the UK later this week, with southern and western areas currently among those most exposed to strong winds.

There remains considerable uncertainty over the exact track and intensity of the system, meaning the areas facing the strongest conditions could change as the forecast develops.

A more northerly track could bring stronger winds across a wider part of England and Wales, while a shift further south could place the worst conditions across the Channel Islands and northern France.

When does a storm get named?

A low-pressure system does not automatically receive the next name simply because strong winds are forecast.

The Met Office says storms are generally named when they are expected to cause disruption or damage significant enough to warrant an amber or red weather warning, although other factors such as heavy rainfall, flooding and snow can also influence the decision.

The official Met Office Storm Centre currently lists Austen without a naming date, confirming it has not yet been formally declared Storm Austen.

Forecasters will continue refining the expected track over the coming days.