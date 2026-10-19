Tesco has recalled an F&F glass latte mug after a safety warning that it could shatter during use, potentially causing burns and injuries.

The recall was announced by the Office for Product Safety and Standards on 5 October 2026.

The affected product is a tall glass latte mug with a curved handle, sold under the Tesco F&F brand between September 2025 and August 2026.

Customers urged to stop using mugs immediately

The safety alert warns that the mug may break while containing a hot drink, exposing users to scalding liquid and sharp fragments of glass.

The product has been found not to meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

Customers who have purchased the affected mug are being urged to stop using it immediately.

Tesco is asking customers to return the product to any of its stores for a full refund, with no receipt required.

How to identify the recalled product

The recall applies to the following item:

Product: Tesco F&F Glass Latte Mug

Tesco F&F Glass Latte Mug Barcode: 05057967613311

05057967613311 Description: Tall glass latte mug with curved handle

Tall glass latte mug with curved handle Country of origin: China

China Sales period: September 2025 to August 2026

Customers can check the official product recall notice and images to help identify the affected mug.

For further information, customers can visit the Tesco recall notice or contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 248 123.

Anyone who owns the affected mug should stop using it and return it to Tesco as soon as possible.