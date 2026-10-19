Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PRIDE OF BRITAIN Brianna Ghey’s mum to receive Pride of Britain award for campaign to protect young people

Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, is to receive a Special Recognition award at the 2026 Pride of Britain Awards for her work protecting young people.

Esther will be honoured alongside fellow bereaved parents Ellen Roome MBE and Ian Russell, in recognition of their campaigning to tackle online harm and prevent other families from experiencing similar tragedies.

Brianna was 16 when she was murdered in Warrington in February 2023.

Since her daughter’s death, Esther has dedicated herself to improving children’s mental health and digital safety, working to raise awareness of the potential dangers young people face online.

Campaigning for a safer childhood

Through the Brianna Ghey Legacy Project, Esther has supported initiatives designed to help children and families develop healthier habits and has championed restrictions on smartphone use in schools.

 

She has also called for a ban on social media for under-16s and supports the idea of a smartphone-free childhood.

Speaking about Brianna’s relationship with her phone, Esther said she felt she had lost her daughter twice — first to the online world and then through her murder.

Despite her devastating loss, she has continued campaigning in the hope that changes to children’s digital lives can help protect other families.

Recognition for three bereaved parents

The Pride of Britain Awards judges praised Esther, Ellen and Ian for turning their grief into determined efforts to protect others.

Their recognition highlights their sustained campaigning, courage and commitment to making young people’s lives safer.

Esther’s award acknowledges the work she has undertaken in her daughter’s memory, particularly in raising awareness of children’s mental health and the impact of online environments.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo, are scheduled to be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday, 22 October, at 8pm.

The honour recognises Esther’s continued efforts to bring about change and help protect future generations.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

How UK Freelancers Can Look More Professional Online

UK News

Glue-Down or Click LVT: Which Is Better for Uneven Floors?

UK News

MINDLESS Man arrested after tyres damaged on five police vehicles

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Residents urged to close windows and doors as house fire breaks out in Maidstone

UK News

BROKEN BONES Great Western Air Ambulance called after man breaks ankle in fall at Melksham Park

UK News

BOMB TERROR El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna makes an emergency landing after bomb threat

UK News

BAG TAX Leeds grandmother takes on supermarket bag prices with second-hand stall

UK News

TOMMY ROBINSON False claims circulate online after South Coast training exercise

UK News

IOPC PROBE Man dies after being hit by car while fleeing police on M56

UK News

ROUGH TIMES Rough Channel conditions expected to hamper small boat crossings over the coming days

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Malmesbury Postman Escapes Unharmed as Thomas Lawton Guilty of Daylight Robbery Attempt

LIFE CHANGING INJURIES Two men appear in court over Swindon shooting that left man with life-changing injuries

Court News, Crime, UK News
Urgent Police Hunt After Woman Raped in Worthing Lyndhurst Road Car Park

ARMED LOCKDOWN Three arrested after armed police stand-off at Swindon house

Crime, UK News

SERIOUS THREAT Around 160 Northern Ireland schools receive bomb threats as pupils evacuated

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police chief calls for end to small boat landings in Portsmouth and Gosport after £800,000 policing bill

MIGRANT OPERATIONS Home Office refuses to rule out further migrant boat landings in Gosport

UK News

FIND THEM Police appeal to find three boys missing from Manchester tram stop

UK News

FRENCH PATROLS Rough Channel conditions continue to hamper small boat crossings

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

PRIDE OF BRITAIN Brianna Ghey’s mum to receive Pride of Britain award for campaign to protect young people

UK News

MAJOR HAUL Man jailed for more than three years after £100,000 drug haul

UK News

URGENT RECALL Tesco recalls glass latte mugs over risk of shattering and causing injuries

UK News
Watch Live