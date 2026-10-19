Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, is to receive a Special Recognition award at the 2026 Pride of Britain Awards for her work protecting young people.

Esther will be honoured alongside fellow bereaved parents Ellen Roome MBE and Ian Russell, in recognition of their campaigning to tackle online harm and prevent other families from experiencing similar tragedies.

Brianna was 16 when she was murdered in Warrington in February 2023.

Since her daughter’s death, Esther has dedicated herself to improving children’s mental health and digital safety, working to raise awareness of the potential dangers young people face online.

Campaigning for a safer childhood

Through the Brianna Ghey Legacy Project, Esther has supported initiatives designed to help children and families develop healthier habits and has championed restrictions on smartphone use in schools.

She has also called for a ban on social media for under-16s and supports the idea of a smartphone-free childhood.

Speaking about Brianna’s relationship with her phone, Esther said she felt she had lost her daughter twice — first to the online world and then through her murder.

Despite her devastating loss, she has continued campaigning in the hope that changes to children’s digital lives can help protect other families.

Recognition for three bereaved parents

The Pride of Britain Awards judges praised Esther, Ellen and Ian for turning their grief into determined efforts to protect others.

Their recognition highlights their sustained campaigning, courage and commitment to making young people’s lives safer.

Esther’s award acknowledges the work she has undertaken in her daughter’s memory, particularly in raising awareness of children’s mental health and the impact of online environments.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo, are scheduled to be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday, 22 October, at 8pm.

The honour recognises Esther’s continued efforts to bring about change and help protect future generations.