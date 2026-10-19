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FIND THEM Police appeal to find three boys missing from Manchester tram stop

Police have launched an urgent search for three boys aged 12 and 13 who were last seen at a tram stop in Greater Manchester.

Riley, Noah and Kian were last seen at Stretford Metrolink stop at around 6.50pm on Saturday, 17 October.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were becoming increasingly concerned for the boys’ welfare and appealed for anyone who may have seen them to come forward.

It is not known whether the three boys are still together or have gone their separate ways since they were last seen.

Descriptions of the missing boys

Riley, 13, is around 4ft 9in tall, with blonde curly hair. He was last seen wearing a green North Face coat, a black Adidas tracksuit top and matching bottoms.

Noah, 12, has dark hair and was wearing a black tracksuit, a sweatshirt and a black jacket with Reebok branding on the back.

Kian, 12, is approximately 5ft 5in tall and has blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt, a black tracksuit and black trainers.

Police appeal for information

Officers are urging anyone who has seen the boys or has information that could help establish their whereabouts to contact Greater Manchester Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

Police are keen to establish that all three boys are safe and well.

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