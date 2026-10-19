A man has been jailed for more than three years after pleading guilty to possessing Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply, following the seizure of drugs believed to be worth more than £100,000.

Moatz Elkomsi, born on 8 June 2003 and of no fixed abode, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison at Manchester Crown Square Court on Friday, 16 October 2026.

The 23-year-old admitted possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

Cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis seized

Further testing confirmed that drugs recovered from a vehicle included cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis.

The total street value of the drugs seized is believed to exceed £100,000.

Elkomsi was sentenced following his guilty pleas. He will serve a prison term of three years and two months.