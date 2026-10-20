Police are appealing for information to help locate a 32-year-old woman reported missing from the Horam area of East Sussex.

Lucy was last seen in Horam on Sunday, 18 October 2026 and is known to have links to Hailsham and Eastbourne.

Her last known whereabouts are believed to have been in Eastbourne, where she was reportedly with two young girls.

Description of Lucy

Lucy is described as around 5ft 7in tall with long black hair.

She has tattoos on her hands and right arm.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Lucy, or the two girls believed to have been with her, is being urged to pass the information directly to police.

Members of the public should not put themselves at risk or attempt to intervene.

How to contact police

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting serial number 583 of 17/10.

Sightings from Eastbourne, Hailsham, Horam and surrounding areas could assist officers in establishing Lucy’s whereabouts and checking on the welfare of those involved.